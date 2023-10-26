Mikel Arteta simply can’t rely on £45m Arsenal player, he needs to move on

Mikel Arteta now needs to start planning for life at Arsenal without Thomas Partey if he wants to make consistent progress.

Partey has been a brilliant signing for Arsenal over the past few seasons whilst he’s been on the pitch.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £45m midfielder is truly one of the world’s elite progressive passers, a rare player who is capable of playing a single pivot.

However, Partey simply hasn’t been on the pitch enough.

The Ghanaian has seemingly had more injuries than any other player since he’s joined the club, and there’s no sign of change.

And amid links to Aurelien Tchouameni today, it now seems time for Arsenal and Arteta to move on from Partey.

A project of this size and ambition simply can’t rely on a pivotal piece that isn’t consistently available due to injury.

Moreover, it has now been revealed that Partey is considering his own future amid his perceived lack of game time.

The midfielder was very disappointed not to start against Chelsea last Saturday, as he watched Jorginho from the sidelines.

Tchouameni would represent a big upgrade on Partey for Arsenal and Arteta

It does seem a little harsh that Partey is lamenting his game time at Arsenal, a player who rarely ever misses the XI when fit.

And perhaps this is now just a situation where it’s best for all parties to move on.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One report today did suggest that Partey isn’t likely to sign a new contract with Arsenal in the future.

And that therefore could pave the way for Arteta to recruit a much more consistent alternative to Partey at Arsenal.

Declan Rice was seen as a replacement for Partey by many fans in the summer.

However, it would now seem that Arteta would prefer to play Rice as a number eight on the left side of midfield.

And therefore 23-year-old Tchouameni’s arrival in the Arsenal midfield would be a very welcome one.

Every XI that Arteta picks right now seems to be a very telling one for the future of several Arsenal players.

And it’ll certainly be interesting to see who the Spaniard picks when his side host Sheffield United on Saturday.