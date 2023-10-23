Callum McGregor says ‘incredible’ Celtic player is the best finisher he has ever played with at the club

Celtic have been blessed with many brilliant strikers over my lifetime.

At first thought, Charlie Nicholas, Frank McAvennie and Andy Walker were some of the best when I was growing up.

In most recent times, no one come close to Henrik Larsson but Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard and Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink were another three that Celtic fans can look fondly back on.

And I haven’t even mentioned Scott McDonald or Gary Hooper. The point is, the club have had some outstanding forwards in their time which makes Callum McGregor’s statement on Kyogo Furuhashi very interesting.

The Japanese striker bagged another goal in the 4-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle and the Celtic captain lavished some outstanding praise on the £4.6m signing from Vissel Kobe.

McGregor said [Sky Sports], “He’s incredible. I speak about him all the time and how important he is for the team. He scores in big moments his one-touch finishing is probably as good as I’ve seen and played with.

“He deserves all the goals he gets. Again, coming here to a difficult place he gets his big goal just after halftime as well.

“So he’s another really important player for us and if we keep him fit and healthy that’s the main thing.”

Is Kyogo Furuhashi really the best striker Celtic have had in the last ten years?

Let’s take a look at who Celtic have had under McGregor’s time as a player at the club. Making his debut in season 2014/15, McGregor played alongside Leigh Griffiths, Anthony Stokes and John Guidetti. All three scored 53 goals between them in that season

In Brendan Rodgers’ first season, a young Moussa Dembele came to Celtic and smashed in 51 goals in his time at the club. And let’s not forget Scott Sinclair. Granted he was a winger but he knew where the back of the net was after hitting 62 goals for Celtic.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Odsonne Edouard also came in and hit 87 goals over a three-year period. And it wasn’t until the arrival of Kyogo that Celtic got another striker that started scoring goals prolifically again.

The Japan international has scored 60 goals for Celtic and it looks like he is not letting up after bagging that 60th against Hearts yesterday.

Is he the best finisher at Celtic that McGregor has ever played with? The Celtic captain seems to think so. The supporters, however, may disagree.

