‘I’m happy where I’m at’: 25-year-old Celtic player insists he’s not looking to leave Parkhead

One of the problems Celtic have right now is that they have a squad full of talented players. How is that a problem I hear you ask?

Quite simply, when you have very good players at your club they are likely to be linked with a move whenever the transfer window pops up.

With the January window only a matter of a couple of months away, the questions have already began regarding Celtic defender, Cameron Carter-Vickers.

After impressing on international duty with the USA, the 25-year-old was asked the inevitable question regarding his future at Celtic.

What has Cameron Carter-Vickers said about leaving Celtic?

The £6m man was speaking about his time at the club in an interview with the US media and explained what it is like playing for a club like Celtic.

Carter-Vickers said [Sporting Life], “My first year at Celtic, when we won the league, we were behind Rangers until about February and it felt like we were always chasing them.

“When we eventually won the league that year, that was obviously super exciting but also a lot of relief because the pressure of beating them to win the league…but that relief only lasts for five weeks, and then you’ve got to win the next cup or next league.

Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

When asked if he would like another shot at the Premier League, Carter-Vickers said, “If it comes, it comes, great, but if it doesn’t, I’m happy where I’m at now.”

Carter-Vickers spent a lot of time in the early years of his career flitting from club to club. With no less than seven loan spells during his time at Spurs, he has now found a home at Celtic.

He is winning trophies, playing in the Champions League and getting capped regularly for his country. Carter-Vickers seems settled and happy in Glasgow and I can’t see that changing any time soon.

