Ian Wright has admitted he was seriously unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur player Pedro Porro against Everton.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Wright was assessing Tottenham’s draw with Everton on Monday.

Spurs had the perfect opportunity to build a small gap to their fellow top four chasing teams.

Harry Kane’s second-half penalty gave them the lead, but they were pegged back late on by a Michael Keane wondergoal.

Cristian Stellini was forced to play out the final few minutes of the game with ten men.

His late substitute Lucas Moura lasted just six minutes before being sent off for an awful challenge on Keane.

It was the latest self-inflicted problem that Tottenham caused themselves recently.

They also threw away a 3-1 lead against Southampton that ultimately led to the meltdown from Antonio Conte that ended up being his last action as manager.

Conte was desperate to sign Pedro Porro in January, and so far, his start to life at Tottenham has been mixed.

He left Harry Kane frustrated against Everton, and was slated by the Spanish media for his performance against Scotland during the international break.

Wright not impressed by Tottenham new boy Porro

Talking about Tottenham’s most recent draw, Wright said: “I think [Pedro] Porro made some terrible decisions.”

Journalist Ryan Hunn added: “There was one actually in the first-half where he got into quite a good position, literally as soon as the ball left his foot he went, ‘Nooo’.”

Wright then replied: “He didn’t know what he meant! He’s not in control of himself. But you know what, you genuinely see the great thing.

“Like, I saw him have a shot and I’m thinking, ‘you’re not going to put that in the top corner from there, but in your mind, when that ball’s bouncing, you’re seeing it’.

“And when it goes over, that’s when you get the ‘oh no’ moment.”

The 23-year-old was brought in under Conte to provide more attacking impetus on the right wing.

The Italian never really backed either Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty or Djed Spence.

So far, he has a goal and an assist in seven appearances, but he’s come in at a tough time at Tottenham.

Disruption off the pitch and several key injuries have severely hampered Spurs.

Ian Wright still wasn’t impressed with Porro, and he’ll need to pick up his performances at Tottenham quickly.

