Harry Kane was left with his hands on his head in frustration after Pedro Porro failed to find him in front of goal five minutes into Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Everton on Monday.

That was noticed by commentator Don Goodman on Monday Night Football (broadcast on Sky Sports; 3/4; 20:05) after Spurs squandered a potential opening to go in front against the Toffees.

It was a feisty first-half at Goodison Park. The game was played at a frenetic pace. But neither goalkeeper had too much to do before the half-time whistle.

Perhaps Tottenham should have scored before Jordan Pickford had a save to make. The visitors created an opportunity within the very early stages.

Kane frustrated with Porro in early stages of Tottenham clash

Eric Dier picked out Pedro Porro with a brilliant pass which left the Spaniard getting away from the Everton backline and breaking into the box.

The 23-year-old’s first touch was superb. And it seemed that he was going to be able to slide Harry Kane in for a simple tap-in. However, he took a split-second too long, and Everton were able to clear the danger.

Everything happened so quickly that it is potentially harsh to be too critical of Spurs’ January signing. However, Goodman noticed that Kane was not pleased to not receive the pass.

“Harry Kane has got his hands on his head, or he did have. Because he feels that Pedro Porro should do better here. That is a really good run, in behind. He’s got to go early for Harry Kane,” he told Monday Night Football.

“Harry Kane was left a little bit frustrated. He does the hard bit there, gets behind. Can he get that ball across a fraction earlier? Take a look at Harry Kane’s reaction, puts his hands on his head because he’d got himself free as a bird in the middle.”

It is clear what Porro is going to bring to Tottenham. One of the major criticisms of Emerson Royal was that he does not offer enough in the final third.

The Brazilian is a very competent defender. However, there have been plenty of occasions where it has appeared that Emerson has almost frozen when he has been at the other end of the pitch.

Porro did not find the killer pass on that occasion. But the intent is most definitely there. And Everton were given the warning that they simply could not switch off on their left flank because of the threat Porro poses.