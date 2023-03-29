Media issue verdict on Pedro Porro after Spain lose to Scotland











Any hopes Pedro Porro had of enjoying some respite with Spain after a chaotic first couple of months with Tottenham Hotspur were dashed emphatically on Tuesday night.

La Roja were beaten 2-0 by Scotland in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier. And the second cap of Pedro Porro‘s international career lasted just 45 minutes as he was taken off at half-time.

Photo by Mark Runnacles – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Porro was certainly involved in a couple of key moments before his substitution. It was his slip on the wet Hampden Park surface that allowed Andy Robertson to set Scott McTominay up for the opening goal.

Porro criticised after Spain display

And he went on to anger the Scotland fans after going down following a clash with Robertson. The Liverpool man definitely collided with the 23-year-old. However, commentator Michael Stewart suggested that Porro’s reaction to the incident with Robertson was ’embarrassing’.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

And it seems that the media was not impressed with Porro’s contribution to the game. Sport in Spain have handed the youngster a 3/10 rating. And it was a similar story for both the Daily Mail and Goal.

“In his second match as an international, he wasn’t right either. He slipped on Scotland’s initial goal and was whistled by the public after receiving a blow from Robertson. He failed many passes and didn’t give any sense of security,” Sport wrote.

“Gave the ball away in the run up to Scotland’s opener, seemed rattled by Robertson’s gamesmanship. Subbed at half time,” was the verdict from Goal.

“Slipped for Scotland’s opener, then descended into a pantomime villain due to his theatrics. Hooked at the break,” the Daily Mail wrote.

Wing-back will look forward to Tottenham return

Porro has actually been one of the only positives for Tottenham in more recent times. He initially had to bide his time after his arrival, with Emerson Royal suddenly enjoying a dramatic upturn in form.

But he has featured more recently. And the Spaniard has been excellent, scoring his first goal for Spurs in what would prove to be Antonio Conte’s final game in charge.

He was far from being the only Spain player to struggle against Steve Clarke’s men. But it will be interesting to see whether he is now targeted by other full-backs in the hope of knocking off him off his game in the way Robertson seemed to.