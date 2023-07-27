Men’s world tennis number one Carlos Alcaraz has been very impressed by Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon.

The Wimbledon champion commented on Reguilon’s latest Instagram post after the £32m player featured in Tottenham’s latest pre-season game.

It’s not been the most straightforward pre-season tour, but Ange Postecoglou would have got a lot out of the past few weeks.

A defeat to West Ham was followed up by a cancelled friendly against Leicester City in Thailand.

However, Spurs finished the tour in the perfect way, defeating Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors 5-1 yesterday.

Postecoglou once again named two different teams for each half of the match.

His first-half side looked stronger but went into half-time level thanks to a Harry Kane penalty.

Yves Bissouma survived the first 45 minutes but limped off the pitch during a warm-down at the break.

The second half was much more productive with Richarlison scoring a hat-trick and earning Tottenham a 5-1 win.

Sergio Reguilon featured at left-back for Tottenham and Alcaraz was very impressed with the 26-year-old.

Whether he’s going to be part of Postecoglou’s plans next season is another matter.

Alcaraz impressed with Tottenham defender Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon posted on Instagram as the tour came to a close and said: “Thank you Australia, Thailand and Singapore. Days of hard work and preparation. We keep going.”

Men’s world tennis number one Carlos Alcaraz replied and said: “Putting on a show again.”

It’s been suggested that Reguilon is unlikely to be at Tottenham next season.

He struggled against West Ham before being replaced by Destiny Udogie who went on to score on his debut.

Postecoglou has too many options at left-back right now.

As well as Reguilon and Udogie, he could also call on Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Ben Davies.

Reguilon struggled with injury at Atletico Madrid last season, managing to play just 11 La Liga games.

Alcaraz appears to be a big fan of Reguilon and will hope he’s successful whether he’s at Tottenham or not next season.

The Spanish defender will want his future decided sooner rather than later with the Premier League beginning in just two weeks.