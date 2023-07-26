£25m Tottenham player appears to have picked up an injury today

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma limped off during a half-time warm-down against Lion City Sailors.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold who was reporting on Tottenham’s latest friendly.

It was a frustrating first half of football for Tottenham during the final friendly of their pre-season tour.

Ange Postecoglou selected a very strong side to take on the Singapore Premier League side.

Almost every player in the squad is playing for their place in the team right now.

The front three is unlikely to change with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min flanking Harry Kane.

James Maddison looked bright and Postecoglou is already a big fan of Yves Bissouma.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

He was partnered by Pape Matar Sarr in midfield, while Tottenham’s defence once again showed its weaknesses.

Tottenham conceded another very soft goal that Guglielmo Vicario could do nothing about.

However, Tottenham will be worried about what happened to Bissouma during half-time.

The £25m midfielder was seen limping off the pitch after completing his warm-down.

The last thing the Malian international will want now is another injury.

Bissouma limps off for Tottenham at half-time

Posting on Twitter, Gold said: “Spurs’ first half players did some long warm-down runs across the pitch before coming off.

“Yves Bissouma looked in some discomfort afterwards. He slumped to the floor. Seemed to be pointing at his foot. Hopefully not that ankle. Now limping off.”

As Gold alludes to, Bissouma missed part of last season with an ankle injury.

He struggled to hit the ground running like he would have wanted to under Antonio Conte.

His tactics didn’t particularly suit the midfielder and he took time to learn what was required of him.

An ankle fracture ruled the 26-year-old out for almost three months and he was expected to miss the rest of the season.

He returned under Ryan Mason and has been very good during pre-season so far.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

With Tottenham considering selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bissouma’s half-time injury concern has come at a terrible time.

If the Dane leaves and Bissouma is a long-term absentee, Spurs might have to dip into the transfer market.

Given their need for at least one centre-back, they don’t need another potential outlay in the next month distracting from their biggest area of concern.