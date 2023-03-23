Teddy Sheringham claims Declan Rice would definitely improve Arsenal and walk into any team











Teddy Sheringham believes Declan Rice would definitely make Arsenal a better team, and that the West Ham United star could walk into any side.

Rice is reportedly one of the Gunners’ top transfer targets heading into the summer.

The England international is seen as one of the Premier League’s best holding midfielders and has been for a while now.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It is felt by many as though he could finally move on this summer.

West Ham have had a poor season and are currently fighting relegation.

If the club did not beat the drop, Rice would surely be the first player out the door.

And he would likely have clubs queuing to sign him – and former striker Sheringham believes he’d improve any potential suitor that would come in for him.

He said on talkSPORT earlier: “The complete midfield player would be able to defend, tackle, run forward and score goals as well.

“If you add a couple of goals to Declan’s game, or maybe six or seven, with what he’s got at the moment, all of a sudden you’re talking about an absolute word-beater.

“Wherever he goes he’s going to make that team a better team.

“He would definitely make Arsenal a better team. I don’t like to say it, they’re already good enough. But he will make them a better team. He’s walk into any team.”

Sheringham’s comments come after former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna urged the Gunners to sign Rice earlier this week.

Rice, who supposedly earns around £60,000-a-week at West Ham, would undoubtedly make Arsenal a better team.

The Gunners have two excellent options in Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

But Rice is a phenomenal talent, who still has a few years of developing to do before he even starts to come into his peak.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Sheringham perhaps goes a little far when he says Rice would ‘walk into any team’.

But he would certainly get in the majority of teams in Europe.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal do come calling in the summer. The Gunners are also thought to like Ruben Neves.