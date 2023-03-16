Bacary Sagna wants Arsenal to go out and sign Declan Rice this summer











Bacary Sagna has now said that he wants Arsenal to go and sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Sagna was speaking to The Games Cabin and answering plenty of questions on all things Arsenal.

The full-back was asked about the possibility of Arsenal signing the 24-year-old and said: “Declan is a top, top player and he’s a key player for West Ham.

“He’s clearly a very good footballer, he’s a natural leader and has a lot of personality.

“Arsenal already has leaders in their team such as Granit Xhaka and Martin Ødegaard obviously, so all these players could play alongside each other.

“It’s a very exciting future for Arsenal and I believe Declan Rice would be a good signing for the club.”

Valued at £75m, Declan Rice has emerged as a key target for Arsenal going into the summer.

He’s already made his desire to play in the Champions League clear, and the Gunners look certain to be able to fulfil that next season.

West Ham are having a torrid season, and will need to turn around their form to avoid relegation.

The Gunners may secretly be hoping they do go down, and it may allow them to negotiate further on Declan Rice’s asking price.

Arsenal already have plenty of young leaders in the squad, and Rice would certainly add his voice to the mix.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus are very much leading from the front.

Declan Rice would offer a quality option in either Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka’s roles in Mikel Arteta’s set-up.

The England international hasn’t been in the best form since the World Cup, not helped by his current side’s predicament.

Manchester United are also reportedly keen on Rice, but Sagna believes he’d be a great fit at Arsenal.

The Gunners will want to get a deal wrapped up quickly, otherwise it has the potential to become a long-running transfer saga this summer.

