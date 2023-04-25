Teammate worried Jurgen Klopp is about to recall 21-year-old Liverpool youngster from loan











On-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson is having such a good loan spell at Aberdeen, his teammates are worried Jurgen Klopp will recall him.

Clarkson took to Instagram after his Aberdeen side defeated Rangers at the weekend.

It’s a result that has big implications for both sides in the Scottish Premiership.

It means with five games to go, Celtic can confirm the league title with a win in their next match.

It also cements Aberdeen’s spot in third place as they look to return to European football.

Leighton Clarkson has played a big role for the Scottish side since arriving on loan in the summer.

Photo by JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images

He’s barely missed a game, making 29 league appearances so far.

In that time, he’s scored four goals and laid on seven assists, playing mainly as an attacking midfielder.

Clarkson is also well suited to a deeper midfield role, and Klopp may have to consider adding him to his senior Liverpool squad next season.

Given how many midfielders are set to leave in the summer, now is the perfect time for the 21-year-old to hit some form.

Aberdeen players worried Klopp will recall Clarkson to Liverpool

Clarkson posted on Instagram with the caption, “2 goals, a clean sheet and Pittodrie bouncing”

His Aberdeen teammate Duk, who has been prolific this season replied: “You have to stop, otherwise Klopp will take you away from us”

Duk worried Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will recall Leighton Clarkson. Cr. (leighton.clarkson) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Jurgen Klopp has called on Clarkson in the past for Liverpool, with the 21-year-old having already made three senior appearances.

He’s not anywhere near the same level as some of Liverpool’s transfer targets yet.

The likes of Mason Mount and Joao Palhinha would walk into the side if signed in the summer.

However, Clarkson may take inspiration from another young academy product at Anfield – Stefan Bajcetic.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

No one would have believed at the start of the season the impact Bajcetic would have had.

Clarkson has more first-team experience than the teenager, and would allow Liverpool to spend money elsewhere if promoted into the senior squad.

If that doesn’t happen, Clarkson should consider leaving Anfield this summer.

Judging by his current teammate’s reactions, he’d be more than welcome to stay at Pittodrie.

Show all