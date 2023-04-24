Journalist makes 'bargain' Mason Mount to Liverpool claim











Liverpool are confident they will sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to complete his midfield overhaul.

Mount has emerged as one of the key targets for the Reds in recent months. His future at Chelsea is in doubt and as yet, there has been no movement on a new contract for Mount.

Liverpool are expected to pursue a number of midfielders. Mount is among them, with his proven pedigree in England something that attracts Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

And speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs believes there is a confidence within Liverpool that they can get a deal done for Mount.

“Liverpool will push there. He’s definitely one of the big priorities and there is a confidence at Liverpool’s end that they can get Mount for a bargain due to the contract winding down,” Jacobs writes.

“Now we have to wait and see whether Chelsea’s new manager impacts anything and what Chelsea do, in response to firm interest, to try and keep the player because, even though he hasn’t had his best season, Chelsea still don’t want to lose Mount. But obviously, they’re not going to go beyond the summer if he doesn’t sign a contract and risk not taking the fee.”

TBR’s View: Liverpool have to push for Mason Mount

Some players just come across like they suit a certain team and you’d have to say that Mount is that for Liverpool.

His high energy style and the fact he has bags of experience at this level already means he is a sure-fire hit for Klopp.

Mount could do with a refresh as well, so Liverpool would be getting a player with a point to prove. Naturally, Chelsea won’t want to see a player go to a rival. But they might be left with no choice.

Liverpool, then, have to keep pushing this along and get the deal over the line.