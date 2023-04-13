TalkSPORT pundit urges Tottenham to go 'all out' for Vincent Kompany











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has urged Vincent Kompany to take the Tottenham Hotspur job and says Daniel Levy should go ‘all out’ for the Burnley boss.

Spurs will be weighing up their options between now and the end of the season after Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of names already, including the likes of Julian Nagelsmann.

Bild reports that the German coach has already turned down the Tottenham job as he waits to make a decision over his future in the summer, amid interest from Chelsea.

And Vincent Kompany has reportedly emerged as Tottenham’s number one target this week.

Now Darren Ambrose has urged Spurs to go all out for the 37-year-old and feels he would take the job if he was offered it.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Ambrose urges Kompany to take the Tottenham job

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ambrose said he would love to see Kompany at Tottenham after the ‘fantastic’ job he’s done with Burnley.

“Absolutely I would, yes because I think he plays fantastic football,” he said. “The turnaround he’s done at Burnley in terms of the style of play has been nothing short of remarkable.

“When Sean Dyche left, you talk about Burnley, you think they’re a tough team to go to, they’re direct. Now, they play fantastic football, promoted to the Premier League already, going to be champions.”

He added: “But Tottenham Hotspur, if they came in for someone like Vincent Kompany. I’ve heard, I think Gabby Agbonlahor said it as well on breakfast, stay another year at Burnley.

“If a team like Tottenham comes in for Kompany, I absolutely think he should leave. In my opinion, he’s destined for Manchester City, I’ve said this quite a lot of times. Pep Guardiola has said it as well.

“So this could be the perfect, and I don’t want to use the words stepping stone as I’m a Spurs supporter, but this could be a stepping stone for him. Take Spurs to the next level and really build something at Tottenham.

“I think he’s a fantastic manager, won the lot [as a player] as well. He’d go in there at Tottenham, no one can look at him as if ‘what have you done’. He’s done more than most of, if not all, of them in that team. So, I would be going all out to get Vincent Kompany.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ambrose added that the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann would have demanded instant success at Tottenham. But he feels Kompany would represent a different option for the north Londoners.

He said: “I don’t think Kompany would come in and demand immediate success, he’ll demand progression and I think that’s what the Spurs supporters want and eventually win that dreaded trophy.”

Kompany does seem to tick plenty of boxes for Spurs as a young, progressive manager who plays an exciting brand of football.

The Belgian has completely transformed his Burnley side and already guided them to automatic promotion, while they currently sit 14 points clear at the top of the Championship.

