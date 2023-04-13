Title-winning manager has been offered the Tottenham job but turned it down











Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly turned down the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs have begun their search for a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club last month following his explosive rant.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Julian Nagelsmann ever since the German boss was fired by Bayern Munich shortly before Conte’s departure.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is reportedly Tottenham’s favoured choice to replace Conte ahead of next season.

But German outlet Bild reports that the 35-year-old has already turned the north Londoners down.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann rejects Spurs

The outlet claims that despite being heavily linked with Tottenham after leaving Bayern, Nagelsmann ‘quickly’ turned down their approaches.

Nagelsmann favours taking a short break from football after his spell in Munich was brought to an abrupt end.

Of course, he’s also in the running to land the Chelsea job in the summer after Graham Potter was relieved of his duties.

Nagelsmann barely put a foot wrong at Bayern as he delivered a Bundesliga title last season and was undefeated in the Champions League during the current campaign.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

He seemed like the ideal candidate for the Tottenham job based on his previous work at both RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

If he has turned down Tottenham’s approach, it will be a big blow for Daniel Levy, who has clearly been keen to hire him in the past.

Nevertheless, Spurs will be wary of bringing in managers who are not fully sold on joining the club after how things worked out with Antonio Conte.

There are plenty of talented, young managers for Spurs to pursue and with Chelsea’s interest in Nagelsmann, they may have been better off looking elsewhere anyway.

Show all