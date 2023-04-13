Report: What Daniel Levy thinks of Vincent Kompany amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a new number-one target for their managerial position – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian only joined the Clarets last summer, but he has done a remarkable job there. He has led them back to the Premier League in record time and is on course to win the Championship with over 100 points.

Kompany‘s brilliance has now made him a wanted man, and he could be at a new club in just a few months.

Vincent Kompany becomes Tottenham’s top manager target

The Sun reveal the latest on Tottenham‘s search for a new manager.

The report claims that Kompany has now emerged as Spurs’ number-one target this summer. It has been claimed that Daniel Levy has been ‘blown away’ by the 37-year-old Belgian, having watched him lead Burnley back into the Premier League.

Tottenham have reportedly received glowing reports about Kompamy from insiders in the game. He is now seen by Spurs chiefs as a ‘manager who can give the club a new dimension’.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that Levy and co have watched the phenomenal job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal over the last three years.

The Spurs chairman thinks Kompany, who worked under Pep Guardiola, can do the same at Tottenham.

Kompany is apparently open to the prospect of becoming Tottenham’s next manager, which makes this a fairly straightforward deal to complete this summer.

TBR View:

If this is true, Tottenham fans should be really excited.

After the lows under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Spurs supporters need someone who can come in and instil some belief around everyone at the club.

Kompany, who completely transformed Burnley, could do that, and if things go his way, he could make Tottenham title contenders – just like Arteta has done at Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but we think Kompany would be an exceptional choice for Tottenham.

