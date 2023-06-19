Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been urged to move for the sake of his career amid links with Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Darren Ambrose was discussing the England international’s future.

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Under Erik ten Hag, he lost his place in the side after Lisandro Martinez was signed from Ajax.

Even when Martinez or Raphael Varane were injured, Ten Hag turned to full-back Luke Shaw to play in the centre of defence.

With his game time reduced, Maguire has now been linked with a move away from the club.

Spurs are interested in Maguire as they look to improve their defensive options.

Tottenham were poor at the back last season, conceding more goals than any other top-half side.

Maguire has now been urged to move this summer with Tottenham circling to get his career back on track.

Darren Ambrose has suggested he could take the easy option and see out his contract at Manchester United.

However, it may see him lose his place in the England set-up ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Maguire urged to move this summer amid Tottenham links

Ambrose was asked if Gareth Southgate can keep picking Maguire even if he’s not starting for Manchester United and said: “Yes, he can and he will. I think Harry Maguire knows this as well.

“I think he’s safe in the England squad at the moment, no matter what happens at Manchester United. So, I think he’s comfortable in staying if that’s what it takes and fighting for a place, or not, whatever the case may be.

“I feel as someone who played the game and then retired, you’ve got to get out and play, you’ve got to go and play football.

“But, if he goes somewhere else and his form dips again and he’s playing week in, week out then gets dropped from that team as well, then the likelihood of Gareth stop picking probably would come into play then.

“But, at the moment he’s comfortable. He knows whether he’s playing or not at Manchester United he’s in the England team, so why not?

“What’s he got a year left at Manchester United? Stay there, pick up the money and then at the end of it, leave on a free.”

TBR View – Spurs transfer could be perfect for Maguire

Harry Maguire’s reputation has suffered since joining Manchester United for a huge fee from Leicester City.

However, during that time his performances for England have never suffered.

In a team that doesn’t play with such a high line, Maguire could thrive and a move to Tottenham may therefore make sense.

Ange Postecoglou loves playing quick, attacking football and will want to hit teams on the counter-attack.

The £35m-rated defender may be allowed to sit slightly deeper, therefore making up for his lack of acceleration.

His excellent passing could also be better utilised as he looks to break the first line of defence after recovering the ball to being Tottenham’s attacks.