Harry Kane is really keen on the idea of Harry Maguire joining Tottenham as he thinks he could help him improve his game.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the Manchester United defender.

The £35m valued centre-back is apparently on Spurs’ list of targets, and Kane has been banging the drum about Maguire behind the scenes.

Indeed, the striker is apparently a big fan of Maguire, and he supposedly believes that his ability to play the ball quickly through the lines will help him in the attack.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Kane thinks Maguire could help him

Jacobs shared Kane’s view of his England teammate.

“This may be an indication, in the absence of a Sporting Director, of just how much influence Harry Kane has. Kane is a big fan of Maguire, they’re good friends, they have a good understanding on and off the field,” Jacobs said.

“They get each other and the reason they get each other is because Kane believes that Maguire at his best can be that ball-playing defender who can move the ball quickly and positively. If Maguire is phase one and Kane doesn’t get the ball until phase three or four, Maguire might still be the one who sets it off, even if it goes unnoticed.”

“Sometimes you look at playing something positive, even if it looks simple you can see that they were integral, because they have the speed of thinking and the speed of delivery. Kane genuinely thinks that is the case with Maguire even at 30 and even though he gets caricatured regularly.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Could help Kane

It sounds outrageous to say that a centre-back could help a striker be more effective, but as Jacobs says, sometimes a quick pass out from the back is what can kickstart an attack.

Ange Postecoglou loves playing out from the defence and having someone like Maguire to play the ball forwards will be a massive help.

Of course, this all depends on Maguire getting back to his best, and that isn’t guaranteed after a torrid 18 months at Old Trafford for the Red Devils’ captain.