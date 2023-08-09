TalkSPORT pundit tells people to watch out for Aston Villa youngster this season

Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey has been backed to have a big season at Villa Park this year.

That’s according to Andy Townsend, who was speaking on TalkSPORT (8/8 8:42am) about the 22-year-old.

Few Premier League clubs will be feeling more optimistic than Aston Villa right now.

After a stunning finish to the last campaign under Unai Emery, they now have European football to look forward to in the next few weeks.

They’ve also made three great signings, including Moussa Diaby and the highly-rated Pau Torres.

One player who could really kick on this season at Aston Villa is Jacob Ramsey.

The young midfielder has been a mainstay in the side for the past couple of seasons and regularly started under Emery last year.

He was part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championships in the summer.

However, he returned from the tournament early after picking up an injury that will keep him out of action until October.

Villa star Ramsey backed to have huge season

Andy Townsend was asked on TalkSPORT to name his three players to watch this season.

Alongside Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, Ramsey was his other pick and he said: “I think he’s played over 90 times for Villa now so he’s not a baby.

“He again is another player who I think, can he now kick on and push himself to maybe being a regular in a senior international team.

“Can he get into double figures for Villa goals-wise because there’s a lot to his game?

“He’s so incredibly quick and powerful and he’s got that bit of quality required when he gets in the box to knock it in the back of the net.

“Can Jacob Ramsey now find a little bit more?

“I just he needs to put more demands on himself, he’s got to handle the responsibility of being a player that everybody is expecting big things from.

“Dele Alli, we know there’s a player trying to resurrect this career, but when Dele first got into that team at Spurs, we all thought, ‘Wow’.

“Now, for whatever reason Dele’s fallen away, these kids have got to realise they’ve got to try and keep their foot to the floor and I’m really intrigued to see if Ramsey can do that.”

Ramsey’s first focus at Aston Villa this season will be to return to full fitness.

The foot injury he suffered will be a frustrating setback but Emery trusts him and it would be a surprise if he didn’t return to the starting line-up quickly after getting fit.

It’s a huge campaign for the 22-year-old who might be dreaming of playing in the senior European Championships next summer.

He’s only improved under Emery and that progression is likely to continue in the next few months.