BBC pundit says £70k-a-week Aston Villa ace has kicked on under Unai Emery











Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey earned praise from BBC Sport pundit Ashley Williams during the Villans’ 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s high-flying Villans very nearly recorded a stunning Premier League victory against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Anfield.

Ramsey opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute, volleying at the back post from Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It was the 21-year-old’s sixth goal of the season in his 100th competitive appearance for his boyhood club.

Williams sung Ramsey’s praises on Final Score, via the BBC website.

“Jacob Ramsey has had a good season, he should be pleased with himself,” he said.

“He is another one who is looking comfortable and confident under Unai Emery.

“It’s a clever finish because it has come past two players and he has to react quickly at the back stick and he just guides it in to the far post.

“Clever finish.”

The Villans could’ve scored earlier on when Ibrahima Konate conceded a penalty, but Ollie Watkins blasted wide.

In the end, Roberto Firmino netted a late equaliser, prodding home Mohamed Salah’s low cross at the near post.

Despite failing to clinch all three points, Villa’s European ambitions are still alive as they moved up to seventh.

Sky’s the limit for Villa and Ramsey

Ramsey has done amazingly well for himself, clocking up a century of competitive appearances at just 21 years of age.

Better still, the £70,000-a-week ace only penned a long-term contract a year ago, and it runs until the summer of 2027.

This means plenty more years of one of Villa’s best academy graduates continuing to shine and progress in claret and blue.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

With Unai Emery at the helm, this could be an exciting summer in terms of bolstering the team further, drawn by a top team and a world-class manager.

And then, next season, who knows what Villa could achieve? They might even be playing in Europe.

It’ll be exciting to see how Ramsey continues to develop as a player. Surely it won’t be long before the England squad beckons.