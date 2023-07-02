Pundit Tony Cascarino has admitted he doesn’t see Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez being a success at the club.

Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT (2/7 9:28am) about Liverpool’s potential starting line-up next season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp already has one new midfielder at his disposal.

Alexis Mac Allister’s versatility in the middle of the pitch is likely to be a valuable asset.

The Reds are also closing in on another big signing after activating Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Hungarian is an attacking playmaker that could play across the front three or in an advanced midfield role.

Klopp has plenty of options now and will spend pre-season determining where each player sits in his pecking order.

One player who needs to make sure his next season at Liverpool is a success is Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old was signed last summer for a huge £85m fee from Benfica.

Although he showed promise, the Uruguayan missed too many big chances and his chaos was entertaining but not always effective.

Towards the end of the season, he had to settle for a place on the bench.

Cascarino has admitted he’s not sure it’s ever going to work for the striker on Merseyside.

Nunez won’t be a success at Liverpool – Cascarino

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Cascarino said: “[Jurgen] Klopp has seen a lot of attack-minded players come in in the last year or so.

“But [Darwin] Nunez I just don’t know. He’s had a whole year at Anfield and it’s not worked out.

“He’s had a disappointing year, it looks like to me he’s going to be a [Fernando] Torres or a Timo Wener.

“He’s not going to convert the amount of chances he gets.”

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

If Cascarino is referring to Torres’s time at Liverpool then Nunez certainly has a chance, although it’s more likely he’s talking about his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp will give Nunez every opportunity to be a success at Liverpool, especially because of his transfer fee.

His first 12 months were heavily criticised and he’ll want to prove a lot of people wrong.

How many chances he’ll get to do so is yet to be seen.