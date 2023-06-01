‘His overall performances’: Pundit says £85m Liverpool player has been so bad he should play for Chelsea











Darwin Nunez has been named as the flop of the season by Amy Duggan speaking on Optus Sports’ Gegenpod.

The former Australia international was reviewing the season that was, and she was asked to name who the worst signing of the year has been.

Inevitably, the usual suspects were named such as Richarlison and Joao Felix, but Duggan eventually settled on Nunez as her pick, stating that the Uruguayan hasn’t been good enough for the £85m that was spent on him.

Duggan actually joked that Nunez has been so bad this season that he’d be better suited to Chelsea.

Nunez the biggest flop

Duggan gave her verdict on Nunez.

“There are a couple of big names, Richarlison for Tottenham, Joao Felix, but at the end of the day because of the money I’m going to go with Darwin Nunez, where the team finished his overall performances across the season and how much money has been invested in him in the first place, you just can’t, he probably should have gone and played for Chelsea,” Duggan said.

Hard season

Nunez certainly hasn’t looked like an £85m player this season, but, then again, he has shown signs of improvement as of late.

Yes, he’s not composed enough to be regular goal threat at this level, but his physical attributes are there for all to see, and if he can just finetune the rough edges on his game, he will be a star.

He has been a flop so far, but it’s way too early to write Nunez off as a player. He’s incredibly young and raw and if Jurgen Klopp can mould him in his own vision, he could be an absolute superstar.

