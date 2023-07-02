Fabrizio Romano shares exciting update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool plan to announce the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai today.

Romano took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share the latest information on the Hungarian international.

It could be a very exciting weekend for Liverpool fans.

After bringing in Alexis Mac Allister at the start of the transfer window, the Reds have moved very quickly to sign Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old had a £60m release clause in his contract with Leipzig.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, it was only active until June 30th, giving interested clubs a tight deadline to work to.

Liverpool decide on the final day to activate the clause and since then the deal has moved very quickly.

Szoboszlai has already completed a medical and Romano believes he’ll be a Liverpool player today.

It’s a seriously exciting development and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted he’s going to join before pre-season has even begun.

Romano shares latest information on Liverpool target Szoboszlai

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Dominik Szoboszlai will be announced and unveiled as new Liverpool player today; this is the current plan.

“Contract until June 2028, no option included; [£60m] €70m fee to RB Leipzig.”

Liverpool are paying a big fee for Szoboszlai and will hope the Hungarian can hit the ground running on his arrival.

The fact that they ended up triggering his release clause suggests Leipzig valued him above £60m as Liverpool would have ideally liked to negotiate on his price.

The two clubs have a good relationship, with Leipzig signing Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan as a like-for-like replacement for Szoboszlai.

In his two seasons in the Bundesliga, Szoboszlai has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s got an incredibly powerful right foot and is a brilliant passer of the ball.

Szoboszlai would offer an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold from set-pieces such is the quality of his deliveries.

Many Liverpool fans will be delighted with the update from Romano on Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old has a big future ahead of him and it will be interesting to see how he fits into Jurgen Klopp’s system.