TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has suggested that Julian Nagelsmann may not ‘get on’ with Daniel Levy if Tottenham Hotspur hire him.

Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with the Tottenham job ever since he was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

Of course, Spurs also parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday as Cristian Stellini is set to take charge until the end of the season.

But Daniel Levy is seemingly eyeing up possible candidates ahead of the summer, with Nagelsmann reportedly a front-runner for the Tottenham job.

Now, Jordan has suggested that while it is possible that the German could fall out with Levy if he moved to Spurs, he has insisted that he’s a ‘top manager’.

Jordan reacts after Nagelsmann to Tottenham rumours

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan was asked if the Nagelsmann to Tottenham links have surprised him.

He said: “I suggested and floated the idea that Nagelsmann – ‘what about Spurs?’ and everyone went ‘I don’t know about that’.”

“Obviously the young man is a very capable individual, he’s 35 years of age,” he added.

“There’s debates about his personality and how he gets on with people. If he doesn’t get on with the Bayern Munich crowd because of certain things then there’s a distinct possibility he might not get on with Daniel Levy.

“But the bottom line is, the guy seems to be a very top manager. Again, Spurs will want a top manager.

“They need a top manager that can complete some form of task that builds to a point where Tottenham can actually win something and push back on this argument that nobody cares about winning anything, they only care about being inside the top-four.”

Nagelsmann was seemingly dismissed from Bayern Munich due to off-field matters, with his record on the pitch nearly flawless.

The 35-year-old had only lost three games during the current campaign and boasted a flawless record in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether the German coach feels like Tottenham are a good fit for him, with reports suggesting he was keen on the move before joining Bayern in 2021.

One thing is for sure, Nagelsmann will take his time before deciding on his next job and Tottenham will be hoping that he decides north London is a good fit for him.

