Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann was considering joining Tottenham Hotspur back in 2021 – now Spurs could go for him again.

Tottenham officially announced the departure of Antonio Conte last night, with his assistant Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason set to take charge until the end of the season.

The Italian has left the club by mutual agreement after his explosive post-match rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Spurs will now be lining up his replacement ahead of the summer and they have been presented with an opportunity after Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

The 35-year-old manager was replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and he has admirers on the Tottenham board.

Indeed, Spurs were even considering Nagelsmann as Jose Mourinho’s replacement back in 2021.

And despite the fact that he ended up making the switch to Munich from RB Leipzig, it seems that he was considering joining Tottenham.

Nagelsmann was open to Spurs move back in 2021

Falk took to Twitter this morning and shared an update on Nagelsmann’s stance on joining Tottenham.

The journalist claims that the German manager had planned to join a club like Spurs before taking a job at one of the ‘top five clubs’ in the world.

Nagelsmann certainly seems like a good fit for Spurs considering his track-record with developing younger players and committing to long-term projects.

He did an excellent job with both Hoffenheim and Leipzig before taking the job at Bayern.

It seemed harsh that got the sack at Bayern after his side had barely put a foot wrong on the pitch, but off-field matters led to the Bundesliga giants taking a big decision.

Spurs will be hoping that they can convince Nagelsmann to take the role ahead of next season, but they will be mindful that they could face competition from the likes of Real Madrid.

