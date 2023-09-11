TalkSPORT pundit says he’s not sure if 25-year-old Newcastle player will ever be elite

Newcastle United have been told that winger Harvey Barnes will never be an elite player.

Pundits Andy Townsend and Ally McCoist were discussing the 25-year-old on TalkSPORT (11/9 9:25am) this morning.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will be glad the international break arrived when it did.

After three losses on the bounce, he’ll be pleased to have an extended period of time with some of his squad.

Several of his stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier have jetted off to join their national teams.

However, plenty of players remained on Tyneside to continue training ahead of the Champions League beginning very soon.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

There are two players in the squad whose involvement in the international break could change very soon.

Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland squad and could end up playing for England.

Winger Harvey Barnes could go in the other direction despite already making his debut for the Three Lions.

McCoist and Townsend were talking about Barnes and don’t believe the new Newcastle signing will ever be elite.

However, Ally McCoist is confident that he would be a hit with fans north of the border.

Newcastle told Barnes will never be elite

Speaking about the 25-year-old, McCoist said: “I mean, I’m slightly biased but he’s got to switch. He’s going to get a game!”

Andy Townsend replied: “With the greatest respect to Harvey Barnes who I see flashes from Harvey and I think, you know what, he’s looking the part, he’s improving.

“Then the end product goes a bit missing, I’m not quite sure whether he’s absolutely going to get to the very top but he can be a real threat for any team.

“And certainly for you [Scotland], he’s got that great pace and you’re right, he would play more often than not.

McCoist added: “I look at Harvey Barnes and I can see him playing for Scotland because I think he’s the type of player Scottish fans love, the Scottish team need.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

“And I look at the England team right now and with the greatest of respects, they’ve got [Bukayo] Saka, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jack] Grealish, [Phil] Foden. It’s going to be extremely difficult for him to play.”

Howe has proved with several Newcastle players before Barnes that he can make players elite.

The likes of Joelinton have improved massively under Howe and his coaching staff.

Barnes scored on his debut, although he may have upset one of his teammates for his performance against Liverpool.

He’s still bedding into the side and Howe won’t want his international future distracting him right now.