Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson won’t be too pleased with new signing Harvey Barnes after their dramatic defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (28/8 6:25am), Ally McCoist was reflecting on a brilliant match at St. James’ Park.

Few fans would have seen Liverpool coming from a goal down with ten men in the final minutes to earn three points.

Darwin Nunez was the unlikely hero for the visitors, powering two pinpoint finishes past Nick Pope.

Newcastle will feel they should have been out of sight by then but weren’t clinical or incisive enough when they had possession.

Miguel Almiron forced a quite incredible save out of Alisson Becker in the first half.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

However, Callum Wilson will feel Harvey Barnes should have laid a chance on for him that would have doubled Newcastle’s lead.

Instead, the £39m winger went for goal himself and couldn’t find the back of the net.

The hosts were made to pay and will wonder how after dispatching Aston Villa on the opening day so easily, they’ve not added to their points tally since.

Wilson has every right to be upset with Newcastle signing Barnes

Speaking about the missed chance in the second half, McCoist said: “Oh he’s got to man, if you’re Callum Wilson you’ll be livid.

“He’s absolutely well within his rights to be livid. I mean I like Harvey Barnes but he’s just got to take a touch and whip it in behind the defenders for Wilson to come onto it.

Andy Townsend added: “It doesn’t have to be a great ball that, just stick it in front of him and ask him, ‘Go on Callum, walk onto it, hit it in.’

“So they did have their moments to maybe do it but look fair play to Liverpool it’s not easy when you’re down to ten men.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Harvey Barnes has yet to start for Newcastle since joining from Leicester, although Alan Shearer has joked that Eddie Howe is saving him for the Champions League.

Anthony Gordon was incredible yesterday and it’s hard to see Barnes breaking into the side ahead of him any time soon.

Wilson and every Newcastle fan in the ground will have wished Barnes had squared that ball given the way the match ultimately finished.

The England international is battling to get back into the starting line-up with Alexander Isak his favoured forward right now.

Missing out on that chance is unlikely to have done him any favours even if it was completely out of his control.