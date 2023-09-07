‘Phenomenal’ Newcastle player is now being targeted by England after international update

The latest reports suggest that England are wanting to make a move for an exciting Newcastle talent if he could be tempted to switch allegiance.

Newcastle have some exciting players in their academy and in their first-team. One of them is midfielder Elliot Anderson.

According to The Telegraph, the Newcastle player is back on England’s ‘radar’ and this is due to the fact that injury ruled him out of the international break.

Anderson was called up to the Scotland squad this week but he pulled out due to injury. Now, England will try to tempt him to play for them as he is still yet to play competitively for any country. He has been a player of interest in the England set-up after he briefly switched countries two years ago.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle midfielder Anderson on England radar

The ‘phenomenal‘ midfielder looks like an exciting talent who has a very high ceiling. He is now heavily involved in the Newcastle senior squad.

Sadly for Scotland, the 20 year-old will not be able to play for them due to injury, but this is definitely a good chance for England to try and convince him to play for them.

It would no doubt be a great coup for England but at the end of the day the decision will be down to the player.

The fact that he is now unavailable for international duty also means he gets more time to think about the move.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle have a great academy and with them now performing well in the Premier League, there is no doubt they can attract more top talents.

The future looks bright for the club and no doubt England will be looking towards the club for more players in the near future.