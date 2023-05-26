Tony Cascarino shocked that £70m Liverpool target is free to leave











Pundit Tony Cascarino has been talking about Mason Mount and he is shocked that the Liverpool target is free to leave Chelsea.

The future of Mason Mount has been in doubt for the last few months. The attacking midfielder is yet to sign a new contract. Negotiations are reportedly at a stalemate.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2024. Chelsea will reportedly sell Mount this summer if no contract has been agreed.

This has put clubs on high alert. Premier League side Liverpool are one of these clubs. Reports have linked the Merseyside club with a move for Mount this summer.

(Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The future of Liverpool target Mount is in doubt

The England international is from Chelsea’s academy. It is no doubt a big shock to see he could move on this summer.

Pundit Tony Cascarino was writing in The Times about Mason Mount and his future. He is shocked that his future is in doubt.

The pundit wrote: “Mason Mount is the type of player that managers love in a squad. He is someone with a great mentality and is willing to put in some good old fashioned blood, sweat and tears. I don’t understand why Mount is in this position, but that’s where we are.”

Last season, Mount, who Chelsea value at £70 million, managed 13 goals and 16 assists. He showed that he has the quality to succeed at a high level.

Due to injury issues and the constant managerial changes at Stamford Bridge, Mount has struggled to produce this type of form this time around.

A move to Liverpool looks to benefit all parties. Jurgen Klopp is great at improving and getting the best out of his players. Meanwhile, the sheer amount of players at Chelsea and the bottom-half finish means the club have a lot of work to do. This could lead to stagnation in Mount’s career, and at the age of just 24, that’s the last thing you want to see.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)





Show all