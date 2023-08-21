TalkSPORT pundit offers Karou Mitoma assessment, amid links to Tottenham

Brighton winger Karou Mitoma is quickly developing into one of the most exciting players in the entire Premier League.

A snip of a signing for the Seagulls, Mitoma has been outstanding in the last 12 months and scored a superb solo goal this weekend at Wolves to keep his form up.

Of course, Mitoma’s form has caught the eye of other clubs and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are both admirers. Indeed, Mitoma is said to be a player who Ange Postecoglou would love to have at Spurs.

And speaking about Mitoma over on TalkSPORT today, former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend admitted to being super impressed by the Japanese winger.

“I’ve gone with [Kaoru] Mitoma, not only because of his goal but because he’s just a great player to watch,” Townsend said.

“I think he’s one of them that makes the game look ridiculously easy at times. He played very well.”

Brighton reportedly valued Mitoma around the £35m mark around six months ago but given the money they’ve sold players for since, that fee is likely to be double or more.

Mitoma will get a move

Karou Mitoma is one of the best wingers in the league right now, possibly even Europe. His form for the Seagulls has been breathtaking and his goal this weekend summed him up.

For Brighton, the problem will be the same as they’ve had with Caicedo and others in keeping hold of him.

However, Brighton will be getting a huge fee if they do sell him and whether or not Tottenham can be the team to afford him, remains to be seen.

Certainly, Mitoma plays like a younger Heung-Min Son at times and he’d be ideal to replace the Spurs skipper in the long-term.