New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail which outlines each club’s potential plans for the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has a huge task on his hands after the campaign Tottenham had last season.

After looking like they were going to challenge for a place in the top four, Spurs ended up missing out on Europe altogether.

The team fell apart as Antonio Conte forced his way out of the club and his replacements Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason struggled.

Tottenham took their time to hire a permanent replacement and ended up bringing in Postecoglou after a brilliant spell in charge of Celtic.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He’s already brought in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and top target James Maddison this summer.

Postecoglou is also a big fan of Kaoru Mitoma which will excite many Tottenham fans.

The £35m-rated winger was sensational in the second half of last season for Brighton.

Few players were as exciting at the Japanese international and it’s no surprise Postecoglou likes what he sees.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou a fan of Mitoma

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘The Seagulls are pulling out all the stops to try and tempt Chelsea into letting Levi Colwill stay and dribbling sensation Kaoru Mitoma has many admirers including the new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu, who spent three years managing in the J-League.’

Mitoma has been compared to Son Heung-min this season, with BBC Sport’s Garth Crooks saying: “The Japan international has all the ingredients of a top-class player.

“Mitoma has a very similar game to Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. He is not afraid to take people on, can see the pass and wants to score goals.”

Postecoglou might be looking to add one more winger to his Tottenham squad this summer and Mitoma could fit the bill.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma was allowed to leave after his six-month loan spell while Lucas Moura was also released by the club.

Mitoma has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa in recent months.

Given Brighton have already sold Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo could leave too, they will be under no pressure to let Mitoma go.

Postecoglou might be biding his time to see if he’s available before going all out to add Mitoma to his Tottenham squad.