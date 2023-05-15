Gary Neville amazed after watching £35m Arsenal target yesterday











Gary Neville was left amazed after watching Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma play against Arsenal yesterday, after claims Mikel Arteta wants to sign him.

The Gunners’ title hopes were all but ended on Sunday afternoon as they suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

Arsenal were completely outplayed by Roberto De Zerbi’s men on the day and despite the fact that Kaoru Mitoma didn’t get on the scoresheet, he impressed once again.

The Japanese winger gave Ben White a torrid afternoon with his direct running and frightening pace.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano claiming back in March that Brighton would demand at least £35 million for Mitoma.

And Gary Neville was full of praise for the Brighton star on Sky Sports yesterday.

Neville amazed by Mitoma

Mitoma arguably gave Ben White his most difficult 90 minutes since he was moved out to right-back this season.

The tricky winger has enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League, having registered 12 goal involvements in 29 games.

And Neville was full of praise for Mitoma after he played a key role in Brighton’s opener yesterday.

“Brighton have been brilliant and they deserve that,” Neville said. “Enciso and Mitoma have been an absolute joy in this game.”

Arsenal did move to bring in a Brighton attacker back in January as they signed Leandro Trossard. The Belgian has performed well since making the switch, but he’s hardly been missed at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton already had a ready-made replacement in Mitoma and he has been exceptional this season.

It remains unclear whether or not Arsenal will firm up their interest in the Japan star. But it seems unlikely that he’ll be on the move anytime soon after such a promising campaign under De Zerbi.

