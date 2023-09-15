Liverpool made a number of high-profile signings this summer, but perhaps the biggest story out of Anfield during the transfer window was a deal that didn’t happen.

Indeed, the Reds were ready to pay a record £111m for Moises Caicedo before Chelsea hijacked the deal in what was one of the stories of the summer.

Caicedo ultimately ended up at Chelsea, but after the Ecuadorian’s slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, it’s starting to look like Liverpool got the better end of the bargain here.

Speaking on ESPN, Shaka Hislop has stated that Chelsea actually overpaid for Caicedo, claiming that compared to Liverpool’s deal for Alexis Mac Allister, this looks like an incredibly expensive move.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Mac Allister better value

Hislop spoke about the two former Brighton teammates.

“It’s a little bit early on Caicedo, though Chelsea did spend a lot of money especially when you compare it to Mac Allister who went to Liverpool for under half of what Chelsea paid for Caicedo. He’s an incredible footballer who needs more time,” Hislop said

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Incredible value

Mac Allister may not have been as big of a transfer as Caicedo, but in terms of value for money, there’s no comparison here.

Mac Allister for £35m is an incredible deal in this day and age, while £115m for Caicedo is the definition of paying over the odds.

Both men are fantastic players, and they should shine at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, but, at the end of the day, Liverpool got the much better deal here, and every other club in the Premier League should be jealous of this move.