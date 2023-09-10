Van Dijk left applauding after watching £16m Liverpool teammate’s performance yesterday

Virgil Van Dijk was so impressed with Liverpool teammate Wataru Endo in Japan’s brilliant win over Germany yesterday.

The Liverpool captain took to Instagram to celebrate Endo’s performance by commenting on his post.

Van Dijk simply replied with an applause emoji in reply to Endo’s celebrations.

Endo captained Japan as they secured a famous 4-1 win over Germany at the Volkswagen Arena.

Endo played the whole game and will undoubtedly be very proud of his side’s performance.

Although Endo didn’t appear as Liverpool’s first choice defensive midfielder this summer, the £16m signing could be an inspired one.

The Japan captain has already put in some key performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and could be crucial across the season.

In Endo Liverpool have clearly signed a player who is ready to contribute immediately.

And that will surely be welcomed by his teammates.

Van Dijk is clearly keeping a close eye on Endo’s performances over the break and will be excited to once again pair up at Liverpool.

Liverpool face a trip to Wolves next Saturday once the remaining international fixtures are played.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what kind of role Endo plays in the coming matches for Liverpool.

It would seem that Endo will dovetail with Alexis Mac Allister in the deeper role in Liverpool’s midfield – at least until Stefan Bajcetic is fit.

Liverpool do now have a busy calendar with the start of their Europa League campaign also on the horizon.

One would expect that the likes of Endo will get plenty of minutes for Liverpool in the competition.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp’s side must be hoping to win the trophy.

And although Endo might be key to that, Liverpool fans will probably expect the likes of Van Dijk to be rested for much of it.

Both Joe Gomez and Joel Matip performed well for Klopp against Aston Villa recently and may be the starting pair for much of the competition.