TalkSPORT pundit now shares who he'd rather sign for this summer - Arsenal or Newcastle











Pundit Jason Cundy has now shared whom he would rather sign for this summer out of Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy addressed the question after Newcastle confirmed their place in the Champions League.

Both teams will be returning to Europe’s premier competition after years away.

Arsenal have been steadily improving under Mikel Arteta and have had a phenomenal season.

It says a lot about how far they’ve come that they’re disappointed not to have pushed Manchester City further in the title race.

Newcastle’s rise has been much more rapid, and few would have seen them challenging like they have this season.

A top-six finish would have been the most many Newcastle fans would have expected.

However, they’ve comfortably qualified for the Champions League having set in the top four for much of the season.

Jason Cundy has now shared whether he would rather sign for Arsenal or Newcastle this season.

They’re arguably the two most exciting projects in the league right now.

Cundy chooses between Arsenal and Newcastle

Cundy was speaking to Jamie O’Hara after their 0-0 draw with Leicester City, and the former Spurs midfielder said: “Newcastle are now in the Champions League, people say, ‘Oh people won’t want o sign for Newcastle, because it’s up north and it’s cold and people don’t want to live up there, they want to live in London.’

“They’re not going to struggle to sign big players, now are they?”

Cundy replied: “No, but historically there’s always been this conversation.

“I think it comes down to a choice. If you can go and sign for Arsenal or a Newcastle, that might be the debate because both of them are in the Champions League.”

O’Hara then posed the question of where he would go between Arsenal and Newcastle and Cundy said: “Probably Arsenal.”

O’Hara concluded: “That is maybe a problem that they’re going to have. I wouldn’t, I’d sign for Newcastle. I wouldn’t sign for Arsenal would I?”

The two sides are likely to come up against each other in the transfer market at some point this summer.

Both teams want to improve their midfield options, with Arsenal chasing Declan Rice while Newcastle consider Amadou Haidara.

Their paths could end up crossing an awful lot in the next few years.

They’ll both be hoping they can eventually put together a side that can challenge Pep Guardiola’s Man City juggernaut.

