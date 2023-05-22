Report: Arsenal prepare bid for 'unbelievable' player - but his club think Manchester United will offer more











West Ham want more than the £90 million Arsenal are preparing to bid for Declan Rice – and think Manchester United will offer that.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the Gunners are hoping that the West Ham captain is keen to stay in London.

Of course, Declan Rice looks set to be one of the main protagonists of the upcoming summer transfer window. It appears that the time may be coming for the 24-year-old to move on after a brilliant spell at the London Stadium.

West Ham think Manchester United will offer more than Arsenal for Rice

He has been heavily linked with Arsenal. The Times reported back in January that he would be their top target for the summer. And it seems that their interest has remained over the months since.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are preparing a bid worth up to £90 million for the England international. However, there may be an issue for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The report notes that West Ham want a lot more. And crucially, they believe that Manchester United will put a bigger offer on the table.

Arsenal do have other targets in mind. But clearly, Rice has been the player supporters have been particularly excited about in recent times.

It is imperative that the Gunners strengthen in the middle of the park. It would appear that Granit Xhaka is edging closer to the exit. And Thomas Partey has been out of form for some time.

Losing out on Rice will pile the pressure on. West Ham have had a difficult season. But Rice has been ‘unbelievable‘ of late. And he really made a statement with his performance against Arsenal.

But the Gunners have shown that they are not prepared to spend unlimited amounts on their top targets. So perhaps there is indeed a chance that they could miss out.