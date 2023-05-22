Newcastle now desperate to sign ‘absolutely sensational’ midfielder this summer











Newcastle United now want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara this summer and have identified him as a key target.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, ahead of an exciting summer at St. James’ Park.

A win for The Magpies this evening will confirm their return to the Champions League.

After two decades, Newcastle could finally return to the pinnacle of European competition.

Few would have ever expected the club to improve to this degree under Eddie Howe so quickly.

When he was appointed 18 months ago, they were fighting against relegation from the Premier League.

The turnaround has been extraordinary, and the summer transfer window is going to be incredibly exciting.

Newcastle won’t want to go mad due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

However, they do have huge resources available should they choose to use them.

Newcastle have now identified Amadou Haidara as a key target and want to sign him before next season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been in and out of the Leipzig side this season.

The ‘absolutely sensational’ midfielder would immediately improve the overall quality of Newcastle’s squad should he be signed.

Newcastle want Haidara, he’s a key target

Speaking about the Malian international, Jones said: “These two players [Haidara and Dominik Szoboszlai] are ones that I’ve had highlighted to me as key targets.

“They do fit profiles of positions that are looking at so they would make a lot of sense.

“The challenge is to bring in players of a certain level and that is to get in people that are like Bruno [Guimaraes], like [Sven] Botman, like [Alexander] Isak.

“And that’s where they’ve got to continue to make steps. I think Szoboszlai and Haidara do fit that bill.”

Newcastle want Haidara and Szoboszlai, and there are worse teams than RB Leipzig to try and raid for transfers.

They have one of the most advanced scouting networks in the world and are experts at identifying young talents.

The best of those players inevitably end up at RB Leipzig before being sold on.

The timing feels right for Haidara and Szoboszlai to move on this summer after several seasons in Germany.

The Magpies wanted Haidara last summer too, but couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Eddie Howe will hope they can negotiate a deal quickly so he can integrate them both into the squad during pre-season.

