Guglielmo Vicario will be delighted to have marked his home Tottenham Hotspur competitive debut with a clean sheet against Manchester United.

Speaking on TalkSPORT after last weekend’s action, Andy Townsend named the 26-year-old in his team of the week.

Tottenham fans will be absolutely delighted with how their side fared against Man United on Saturday.

Going into the game, there was plenty of hope around Spurs after their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Although the result wasn’t perfect, the performance was a marked improvement on what fans witnessed for much of last season.

Ange Postecoglou has admitted he wants to win games, but his attacking style will at least be much more palatable if they lose.

Saturday was a chance for the likes of Guglielmo Vicario to make a good first impression in front of Tottenham’s home support against Manchester United.

The £17m goalkeeper has looked steady in his appearances for the club so far and continued that trend at the weekend.

There’s a large step up in intensity and expectation switched Empoli for Tottenham.

So far, he’s coping with it well.

Vicario impresses for Tottenham against Man United

Andy Townsend was asked to pick his five-a-side team of the week on TalkSPORT and selected the Italian in goal.

When asked why by Ally McCoist, he said: “Some very good goalkeeping performances, lots of clean sheets.

“I’ve gone for [Guglielmo] Vicario at Spurs. Not that he was peppered with shots left, right and centre from United because he most certainly wasn’t.

“First half, first 20 minutes there was a few bits he had to deal with quite well. He made a really good stop from a Casemiro header I think in the second half.

“But from what I’ve seen so far, he looks like a decent goalie. He’s agile, he’s tall, he looks like he can get there, those ones in the top corner he looks like he can get.

“So I was quite impressed with him, so I’m going to put him in goal.”

Vicario has big gloves to fill in replacing club legend Hugo Lloris as he looks for a new team this summer.

There are plenty of fans wondering if he’s up to the task but so far he’s coped well, with Michael Owen agreeing he looked good on Saturday.

Tottenham will know that Man United should have tested Vicario more often, with Bruno Fernandes missing a sitter and the team lucky not to give away a penalty.

However, they’ll be very pleased to earn three points against one of their big six rivals this early in the campaign.