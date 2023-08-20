Michael Owen offers up Gugliemo Vicario assessment after watching Tottenham v Manchester United

Tottenham fans got to see their new goalkeeper, Gugliemo Vicario, as they beat Manchester United yesterday.

The new Spurs number one, signed in the summer from Empoli, is under pressure to replace Hugo Lloris.

Of course, Lloris had a bit of a nightmare season last term and the need for a new goalkeeper at Spurs was obvious.

After making an average start at Brentford last weekend, Vicario put in a more solid looking performance against United this time out.

And watching on for Premier League productions, former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen admitted he’d been really impressed by what he’d seen from Vicario.

“I think we are going to see an attacking team from Spurs this season but I was particularly impressed with the goalkeeper,” Owen said.

“I thought he looked half shakey in his debut but today, I thought he looked really really good. And overall, it’s a performance I think the fans will be really positive about.”

Vicario will no doubt have games where the pressure is on a bit more. But for now, he looks like being a more than capable number one for Spurs and Ange Postecoglou.

Big shoes to fill for Vicario

While Lloris might have finished his last big season with Spurs in some of the worst form he’s ever produced, he remains a big presence to fill.

Let’s not forget, he was club captain even though Harry Kane was around and he’s been a huge character for Spurs for years.

Vicario has made a good start to life in the Spurs net and he’ll be hoping that continues. Certainly, he’s got off on the right footing and things will hopefully only improve for the 26-year-old.