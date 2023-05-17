Wilfried Gnonto said 'outstanding' Aston Villa star got inside his head











It has not been the best season for Leeds United, but Wilfried Gnonto has done well and has become an Elland Road fan favourite.

He has been talking about this season, as per the Birmingham Mail, and he emphasised how his toughest opponent was Aston Villa star Ashley Young.

Leeds have been battling relegation all season and currently it looks likely that they will go down.

Gnonto is a very young and very exciting future prospect who has somewhat fallen out of favour over recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s season has been fantastic since Unai Emery became manager. They were 15th when he took over and now they are battling in the top eight.

A huge reason for this has been due to the way he has coached his squad. He is most definitely getting the most out of his players like veteran Ashley Young.

Wilfried Gnonto on Aston Villa star Ashley Young

With Gnonto known for being a rapid winger who is great at dribbling on the ball, and defenders find it very tough to battle against him.

As quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Gnonto spoke about the defender he struggled most against.

He said: “The defender who put me in the most difficulty was Ashley Young.

“Because he was annoying — he kept talking, making himself heard and getting inside my head. I stayed focused on the match and personally it went well, I even made an assist.”

The “outstanding” defender has been around in the Premier League for around a decade. He was a key factor in helping Manchester United win the title over the years.

Now, the 37-year-old is back at Aston Villa, the club he was at before Manchester United.

Many may have believed he would not be able to cut it in the Premier League still, but he has. Emery is definitely a huge reason for this.

