TalkSPORT journalist now suggests Tottenham will sign ‘perfect’ forward today

Journalist Sam Matterface believes that Tottenham Hotspur will get their man and sign Brennan Johnson today.

Matterface was speaking on TalkSPORT (1/9 6:22am) and shared more details about the 22-year-old’s prospective move.

All the talk in the past few weeks has been about whether Tottenham will try to replace Harry Kane.

Ultimately, that’s an impossible task although the past month has shown that Richarlison requires competition.

Ange Postecoglou has identified Brennan Johnson as the player he wants to add to his forward line.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Welsh international has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and looks ready to make the step up.

Sam Matterface has now shared what he’s heard about Johnson’s potential move to Tottenham.

It could be very good news for Spurs fans.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Matterface said: “Brennan Johnson’s one that they’ve been interested in, it sort of stalled in the middle of the week.

“Whether or not they try to review that one and get that one over the line today, that will be interesting.

“The reason I think that that will be a good move for him is because one, I think he’s perfect for Tottenham.

“He’s a very good player. They haven’t got as much in terms of backup to [Dejan] Kulusevski and Son [Heung-min] and Richarlison as maybe they need at this stage.

“And I think, Nottingham Forest have already started to prepare for his departure.

“So, I think that could be one that happens today.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Matterface’s update on Johnson will be music to many Tottenham fan’s ears.

Although Johnson doesn’t typically play as an out-and-out striker, he will add some much-needed competition to Tottenham’s squad.

He’s also got plenty of potential to get better and would be a fantastic long-term addition.

David Ornstein has even suggested that Spurs might be able to sign him for less than his £50m price tag.