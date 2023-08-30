Tottenham are set to be busier than ever heading into the final few days of the transfer window.

The north London club need reinforcements, and one player who looks like they could be set to sign is Brennan Johnson.

Indeed, Spurs are said to be closing in on the signing of Johnson, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Ange Postecoglou is very much on board with this signing.

According to Jones, Postecoglou is keen on Johnson, and it’s said that the Australian has basically given this deal his backing since the day he became the manager of Tottenham.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Postecoglou always wanted Johnson

Jones shared what he knows about the £50m attacker.

“Tottenham have had this player profiled and scouted for quite some time, this isn’t out of the blue. Johnson is a versatile attacker who will suit what Ange is looking for, he is completely on board with this pursuit and he was since the moment he came through the door,” Jones said.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Taken a while

Postecoglou has seemingly wanted Johnson at Spurs since the day he was hired, but, for some reason, Spurs have taken their sweet time over this one.

Indeed, Postecoglou has been in this job for two months at this point, and, for some reason, Tottenham are only now getting round to bringing Johnson in.

Of course, these things take time, but if Tottenham have known for this long that Postecoglou has wanted Johnson, why haven’t they made this move sooner?

You can’t change the past, so it’s not worth dwelling on too much, but we can’t help but think that this deal could’ve been done in a much more timely fashion.