Journalist David Ornstein has now shared the latest information he’s heard on Brennan Johnson’s future amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Ornstein was speaking late last night on The Athletic Football Podcast.

It’s set to be an incredibly busy day at Hotspur Way for Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy.

There are plenty of players who need to find moves away from the club before this evening’s deadline.

Not only that, Postecoglou is still keen to bring in at least one more signing today.

One player he has his eye on is Brennan Johnson and Ornstein has provided an update on his future with Tottenham lurking.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs need to get a move on if they’re going to sign the Welsh international.

They’ve got their work cut out to get all their incomings and outgoings sorted in the next few hours.

Ornstein shares what he’s heard about Johnson amid Tottenham interest

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Ornstein said: “When they see a Cole Palmer going to Chelsea for £42m, £45m they aren’t going to budge easily on their £50m valuation for Brennan Johnson.

“But I don’t think anybody is going to pay £50m for Brennan Johnson. So, there could be this kind of toing and froing in the last 24 hours as to whether that balance tips, he departs because Mr [Evangelos] Marinakis needs that money to reinvest.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy’s ears will be burning after hearing Ornstein’s latest update on Johnson.

He is an intense negotiator and will do everything possible to avoid paying the Welshman’s full fee.

It will be interesting to see if a formal bid is made soon and just how much Spurs are willing to pay.