‘Supreme’: The SPFL pay tribute to 25-year-old Celtic star on Instagram

Daizen Maeda’s goal against Livingston was so good, Scottish football’s governing body decided to post it on Instagram.

The Japanese winger has been the talk of the town this week after his lung-bursting performance against the West Lothian club.

Such was the Japan international’s display, the SFPL posted a video of his goal on Instagram and said, “A supreme strike from Daizen in West Lothian ⚡️.

“Goal of the weekend?”

Goal of the weekend? Try goal of the month. In fact, I would go even further than that and put on the record that his goal could very well be a contender for goal of the season.

Why? Well, it’s simple. Celtic were down to ten men for over an hour. Maeda (as Rodgers says) was doing the work of two players with his defensive and attacking duties. The goal was in the 95th minute.

And when most players would have been out on their feet, the Celtic winger was still being industrious and giving his all for the team.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Maeda has been incredible for Celtic this season. The amount of running he does, the 25-year-old must be one of the hardest-working players in world football. And I am not exaggerating when I say that.

It would be interesting to see just how much ground Maeda covers in a single match. The world record is 16.3km. That was set by Inter Milan’s, Marcelo Brozovic, of Croatia in the 2014 World Cup.

Is anyone willing to bet that Daizen Maeda will be somewhere close to that? That is a bet I would be willing to take.

