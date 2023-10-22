‘Really impressive’: Ryan McGowan was blown away with what Celtic did vs Hearts today

Celtic’s performance against Hearts is, for me, Brendan Rodgers’ team’s best performance of the season.

The Hoops were absolutely rampant in the capital and their 4-1 win at Tynecastle helped to restore their seven-point advantage at the top of the table.

However, former Hearts star, Ryan McGowan, was absolutely blown away with Celtic today. Speaking on punditry duty on Sky Sports the Australian said the Hoops were very impressive and very unhappy at his old club’s performance.

McGowan said [Sky Sports], “It’s just been really disappointing. Like I said at the start, keep it tight for the first 20 minutes and they find themselves 2-0 down.

“And like you said, they’ve not been close enough to them at any point throughout the game. I think it was Vargas was the only one that’s kind of tackling and that’s a centre forward slash right-winger.

“So from a Hearts perspective, it’s been bitterly disappointing but I think you can take no credit away from Celtic.

“Their movement and the way that they’ve been playing through the lines has been really impressive to watch.”

And the most important thing is that the goals came from all areas of the park. From Matt O’Riley and Tomoki Iwata in midfield to Daizen Maeda on the wing and striker, Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic are not reliant on just one player to offer that goalscoring threat.

For Celtic, they can go into the Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid full of confidence with goals coming from every area of the team.

Brendan Rodgers can now plan ahead for the Champions League tie with a full-strength squad after coming away from Tynecastle with no other injury concerns with the hope that taking three points from the La Liga club will help to keep their qualification hopes from the group alive.

