Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is all set to join Bayern Munich soon, and Alasdair Gold has had his say on the situation.

Yesterday was a crazy day for Spurs fans. It started off with the news that there was an agreement in place between the two clubs over a transfer, but as the day went on, there was some hope that Kane would snub them and decide to stay. That doesn’t look like it’ll happen now.

Gold has described the whole situation as a ‘strange mess’ on X/Twitter.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Alasdair Gold reacts as Tottenham’s Harry Kane nears Bayern Munich move

Every Tottenham fan under the sun must have heard by now that Harry Kane is on the verge of leaving the club.

Fabrizio Romano revealed late last night that only final details and a medical is yet to be sorted out before this transfer becomes official either today or over the weekend.

Gold, who knows more about what’s going on at Tottenham than most others, has heard by this point that Kane is about to leave Spurs, and he has had his say about the same.

He wrote: “To Dare is to be lucky enough to have one of the world’s best players emerge from your academy but never match his ambition so eventually he ends up feeling he should go to the Bundesliga?

“Strange mess of a move and now Spurs fans can only hope Postecoglou picks up the pieces.”

Adding to the above in another tweet, Gold said: “At the same time, I’m also truly optimistic about Ange Postecoglou. Love the football he’s bringing in and what he’s got the players doing.

“Give him the transfers he wants to fix this mess and his Tottenham Hotspur could be terrific. He’s had to deal with so much rubbish already.”

TBR View:

Tottenham can only blame themselves for losing Kane.

The Englishman has given everything for Spurs over the years. He has delivered season after season, but for one reason or another, the club have failed to match his ambitions.

It’s a real mess that Daniel Levy has decided to let Kane go just a couple of days before the season starts. This puts Ange Postecoglou in a really difficult position, which is not ideal at all ahead of his first-ever season in the Premier League.

Levy now has to give Postecoglou what he wants to replace Kane. If he doesn’t, it will be the same old story for Spurs next season.