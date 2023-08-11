The transfer saga surrounding Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is finally about to come to an end as it looks like Bayern Munich have got their man.

Yesterday was arguably the most eventful day any Spurs fan has had for years. News broke early in the morning that Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement, and there were plenty of twists and turns throughout the day.

Fabrizio Romano shared the latest on Kane on X/Twitter last night, and it’s bad news for Tottenham fans.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich think they’ll sign Harry Kane today

The time that Tottenham fans have dreaded for years is finally set to arrive.

Daniel Levy has managed to hold on to Harry Kane for as long as he could, but he finally caved yesterday by accepting Bayern Munich’s huge offer for the England captain.

There were still some doubts over whether this deal would go through yesterday, with several outlets claiming Kane is increasingly likely to snub the German champions and stay at Tottenham.

That gave Spurs fans some hope, but that’s all set to disappear now.

Romano revealed in a tweet last night that Spurs have given Kane permission to fly to Germany to undergo a medical ahead of a move.

“Harry Kane has been given permission to travel (and) complete medical tests ahead of Bayern move. Bayern are increasingly confident to get Kane deal done on Friday — as positive final round of talks with player’s camp took place tonight. It’s about final details now,” Romano said.

In a following tweet, Romano suggested that Bayern think they will sign Kane today

He wrote: “Bayern feeling after late-night round of talks with player’s camp: Friday, Harry Kane day.”

TBR View:

All good things must come to an end, but Harry Kane leaving is still extremely painful for Tottenham fans.

Spurs’ first game of the new Premier League season is just two days away. Everyone was hoping to see Kane leading their line, but that looks unlikely now.

All signs point towards Kane sealing his move to Bayern today or tomorrow, and that is a humongous blow for Spurs and Ange Postecoglou ahead of the start of the new season.

It will be interesting to see how Tottenham will use the money they’re about to make from the sale.