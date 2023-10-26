Yves Bissouma was left seriously impressed by Bryan Gil’s shooting in Tottenham Hotspur training yesterday.

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official YouTube channel, Spurs’ players can be seen being put through their paces ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park on Friday.

Bryan Gil is yet to feature under Ange Postecoglou after picking up an injury during pre-season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla and picked up a Europa League title.

Gil has returned to first-team training at Spurs over the past few weeks and Postecoglou has already said he could be an ‘important’ player for him this season.

And the Spaniard has impressed his teammates in training this week, particularly Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma impressed with Gil’s finishing in Tottenham training

Gil can be spotted amongst a group of Tottenham players involved in a shooting drill in training yesterday.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

We’ve already reported on Rodrigo Bentancur scoring an exceptional goal that left his teammates in disbelief.

And Gil made quite the impression in the same drill as he netted all three of his attempts.

The Spaniard rifled his first effort into the bottom corner before sending his next shot in off the post right in the top corner.

He then made it three from as many attempts as he curled a shot past Brandon Austin.

Bissouma can be heard applauding the youngster in the background of the video and continuously shouting his name after each goal.

The Mali international then ran up to Gil after his last effort and jokingly said: ‘No, no. Finish. Stop.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Gil put in a couple of bright performances under Antonio Conte last season before being sent back out on loan.

It would be brilliant to see him get an opportunity under Postecoglou after he arrived with plenty of promise back in 2021.

He seems well-suited to the Aussie’s demands from his wingers as he excels in 1v1 situations out wide.

After the recent injuries to both Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, Gil could yet get an opportunity to shine at Spurs this season.