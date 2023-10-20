Ange says 22-year-old Tottenham gem is ‘getting stronger’ in training

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has praised Bryan Gil, saying he can be “really important” for Spurs.

The Tottenham boss, speaking to football.london, says the 22-year-old has been “working really hard” in training and hinted he could play next week.

Spurs don’t return to Premier League action until Monday night, when they host Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the Lilywhites then have a quick turnaround, heading to Crystal Palace just four days later on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Gil is now available after missing the start of Spurs’ season due to a groin injury which required surgery.

The Spaniard was on the bench during Tottenham’s win at Luton before the international break, but didn’t get on.

‘Great for us’

Now, with two games in the space of five days, Postecoglou will likely make full use of his squad.

In addition, the Spurs boss is already without Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic due to injury.

When asked what role Gil could play in the coming months, the Tottenham manager said: “He can be really important for us.

“He’s one like I said the last couple of weeks it has been great to have him just working really hard at training.

“He’s missed all of this season so far and it’s well chronicled that we lost Ivan and Manor who play in that left-wing position. Having Bryan fit and available again is great for us.

“He’s, I guess, in the same boat as everyone else because at some point he’ll be forwarded an opportunity and then it’s up to him.

“He certainly has all the criteria and credentials to play in that position for us and, like I said, his training is getting stronger now, he’s part of the group and I’m sure he’ll get an opportunity.

We’ve got a Monday night game and then we back it up with a Friday night game, so we’ll probably need a good deal of the squad to do those two games in the next five or six days.”

Our view

Tottenham fans will no doubt be especially eager to see Gil in action under Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old is an exciting player, and we’ve all seen glimpses of his quality.

For instance, Graham Roberts called Gil a “little superstar” in his early days at the club.

Gil subsequently went out on loan and, for a while, his future at Spurs looked uncertain.

However, with Postecoglou now in the dugout, the winger should get another chance to impress at N17.