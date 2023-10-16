‘Still lacking’: 27-year-old Celtic player admits he’s not happy with his shooting and wants to improve

Celtic midfielder, Yosuke Ideguchi, has said that he plans to improve on his shooting so that he can make opposition players ‘scared’ of him.

The on-loan 27-year-old was speaking after helping to create history at Avispa Fukuoka when he made an honest confession about a part of his game that is sadly lacking.

Ideguchi said [Soccer Digest], “If you become a player who can score like that, I think the opponents will be scared of you. I think that’s an issue.

“I think I’m getting on well with everyone in defence and attack to some extent, and I think I’m getting the best out of myself, but as I said before, I think I’m still lacking precision in the final finish, so I’d like to improve that.”

In 26 appearances for the J League side, Ideguchi has yet to break his scoring duck for the mid-table team.

In fact, over the course of his whole career, the 15-cap Japan international has only found the back of the net 18 times in 237 appearances.

His goal per minute ratio is an incredible one every 974 minutes. Clearly not good enough for a midfielder in any position.

Ironically enough, Ideguchi has scored twice in 15 appearances for Japan but his last goal came in August 2021 in a 2-0 win over Matsumoto Yamaga in the J League Cup.

Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Even if he does increase his scoring record, I still don’t believe it will be enough to save a Celtic career that looks over before it even it got off the ground.

An injury sustained on his starting debut against Alloa meant that Ideguchi had to wait to get Hoops career going but the form of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley meant that when he recovered, his chances of getting into the starting eleven were slim.

I’m glad to see him enjoying success at his loan club. He is clearly enjoying his time there. Hopefully, Fukuoka will try to make the loan move permanent to allow Ideguchi to recover a career that was on the up before he came to Celtic.

