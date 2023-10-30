Steve Nicol has labelled the performance of Dominik Szoboszlai for Liverpool in their win over Nottingham Forest scary, and suggested that he is frightening.

Nicol was speaking on ESPN after the Reds beat Forest 3-0 at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side moving back to within three points of the Premier League summit.

There has been no question that Dominik Szoboszlai has been an unbelievable signing. The Hungarian has taken no time at all to find his feet at Anfield.

Steve Nicol amazed by Dominik Szoboszlai in Liverpool win

In fact, there is been an argument that Szoboszlai has been the best player in the Premier League this season. But he definitely stole the show against Steve Cooper’s side on Sunday.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 23-year-old set up two of the goals. And he ended up providing four key passes over the course of the game – according to Whoscored. It was also noted that Szoboszlai seemed to cover every blade of grass during the victory.

And Steve Nicol suggested that Szoboszlai, once again, stood out to him with his display in another impressive victory for the Reds.

“I’ve got to say, and once again, Szoboszlai is absolutely scary,” he told ESPN. “The guy’s so smooth it’s frightening. And he always makes great decisions, he always picks the right pass. The guy, so far, has been absolutely phenomenal. And long may it continue.”

Reds could have found a star for the next decade

Liverpool have found yet another young player who could be a stalwart of the side for the next decade. Nicol used the word ‘frightening’. And that seems to be exactly the right word to describe the Hungarian based on the start he has made in the Premier League.

He already has experience of being a leader. And he is establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Klopp.

Liverpool are still probably a couple of signings in the right positions away from being the force they previously were. However, they are heading in the right direction at a rapid rate.

Six of the starting lineup on Sunday were 25 or younger. And there were several other young players on the bench who came on and made an impact.

Liverpool have definitely got a bright future ahead. And Szoboszlai is going to be a key part of that future.